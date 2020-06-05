Blandford
Kathleen Wales Blandford, age 73, passed away after a short illness on May 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on January 23, 1947 in Iron River, MI, the daughter of Gordon and Gladys (MacDonell) Wales. Kathleen attended St. Agnes School in Iron River and graduated from Stambaugh High School in the class of 1945. She attended St. Scholastica College in Duluth, MN, where she completed a degree in nursing. Kathleen loved coffee, dessert, tending her garden, and anything to do with her family. She also cherished her monthly "Wine on Wednesday" book club meetings with her close friends. She charmed everyone with her sweet, sly sense of humor and her willingness to help anyone who needed her. She ended every phone call with "Take care". Her infectious chuckle and warm smile will be deeply missed every time we are together. Kathleen is survived and adored by her husband Roger, whom she married in 1970; her children, Roger Blandford, III, Bob (Kari) Blandford, Michael (Krystal) Blandford, and Katie (Chad) Blandford; her grandchildren, Bayley Blandford, Austin Blandford, and Bennie Barnett. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Wales Tanner of Duluth, MN, and Anne Wales Swoyer (Andrew) of Rochester Hills, MI and her brothers, Pat (Joann) Wales of Monico, WI, and John Wales (Cathy Curry) of Cincinnati, OH. Her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also held a special place in her heart. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Gladys (MacDonell) Wales and Gordon Wales, and her beloved son, Michael Edward Blandford.
A Service will be held at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church on June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Food for the Poor (foodforthepoor.org) or Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org).
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.