Kathleen (Kathy) Kelley
Kelley
Kathleen (Kathy) Kelley passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Mema was a beautiful person that loved her family and friends. She could light up a room with her wonderful smile. Kathy was preceded by her husband Dole, daughter Tamara Kelley Creech and nine siblings. She is survived by daughter Diana Kelley, sister Linda Oliver Rogoshuski, grandsons Bradley Correia (Ashlee), and Jonathan Creech, two great-grandsons Jayson and Ryan Correia, and son in law Kevin Creech (Rhonda).
There will be a private graveside service for Kathy at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
