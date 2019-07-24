Lyons

Kathleen (Kennedy) Lyons, passed away at her home in Jacksonville on 18 July 2019 at the age of 76. Kathy was born 24 April 1943 in Anderson, Indiana, to Thomas Emmett and Elinor (Abel) Kennedy. The Kennedys moved to St. Augustine in 1945, then to Jacksonville in 1946. Kathy graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1961 and was united in marriage to H. Dean Lyons at Assumption Catholic Church on 23 June 1962. Kathy and Dean's life together took them to Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, and North Carolina before they returned to Jacksonville for good in 1989. Like her mother, Kathy was a faithful and devoted parishioner at Assumption Catholic Church for most of her life. Her ministries included serving as a Eucharistic minister, taking communion to hospitals, and volunteering with Meals on Wheels. She was also deeply involved with Cursillo and CRHP (Christ Renews His Parish). In the past, she served in children's liturgy, as an RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) teacher, and as Director of Religious Education. Before her retirement, Kathy was a secretary at St. Pius Catholic School. She also worked at Catholic Charities of Jacksonville for many years. She was an avid reader and lover of history—especially Florida history—who passed that passion down to her children and grandchildren. A large family and many special friends remain to mourn her loss. Kathy is survived by her five children, J. Derek (Brenda), Karen (Anthony McGann), T. Daren (Jessica), R. Damon (Kristie), and J. Daniel (Amber); ten grandchildren, Margaret (Jonathan Crymes), Madeleine, Ciarnan, Thomas(Ashley), Devin, Sophia, Elizabeth, Ian, Christopher, and Rhiannon (Mark Schmidt); and two great-grandchildren, Duncan and Adaline. She is also survived by one sister, Judy Kirtley; three brothers, Mike (Patricia), Tim (Janet), and Terry (Carla); along with many nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her dear baby brother, Kevin, as well as her brother-in-law, Mike, and sister-in-law, Anita. Dean, Kathy's beloved husband of 49 years, has been waiting to dance with her again since his passing in 2012, and the family takes comfort in knowing they have been reunited. Visitation with the family will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1st at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Catholic Church on Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. A private burial service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sisters of St. Joseph of St Augustine in Kathy's honor.

