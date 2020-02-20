Home

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel at Memory Gardens Cemetery & Memorial Park
983 Watervliet Shaker Rd
Albany, NY
View Map
Kathleen Rafferty Obituary
Rafferty
Kathleen Rafferty, 68, passed away at her home in Jacksonville, FL on 02/15/2020. Kathy received her degree as a Registered Nurse from Maria College in Albany, NY. She devoted most of her life working with individuals with developmental differences. Most recently, Kathy worked at Summer Brook Home Care in Jacksonville, FL. Kathy was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Jacksonville. One of her passions was volunteering with Wounded Warriors. She is predeceased by her sister, Teresa Moshier (d.2016) of Jacksonville, FL. Survivors include her partner of 30 years, Steve Overmeyer of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Richard Rafferty (JoAnne) of Denville, NJ, and Kevin Rafferty (Ronnie of Las Vegas, NV; her brother-in-law, Michael Moshier of Jacksonville, FL; and her nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Memory Gardens Cemetery & Memorial Park, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -