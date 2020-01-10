|
Yedlicka
Kathleen Tchinski Yedlicka(Kathy),71, passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, Fl on January 01, 2020.
Kathy worked for AT&T for 32 years. After retirement she volunteered for Memorial Hospital Auxilliary and donated over 3000 hours of her time. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister.
Kathy was predeceased by her father, Bernard. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ruth; Husband, Karel Jr.; Son, Trip (Mandy); 4 Grandchildren; Sister, Connie (Tom); Sister-In Law, Cindy; 4 Nephews; and many friends.
In lien of flowers please donate to Community Hospice.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held Friday January 17, 2020 at 2pm at Hardage Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jax. Fl. 32207,
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020