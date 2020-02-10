|
Kathryn Smith Byal passed away on February 4, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida where she was residing at the time of her death.
Kathy grew up in Jacksonville, Florida where she received her early schooling. She graduated from Florida State University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Fashion Merchandising. She was a member of Tri Delta sorority where she made a lifetime of friends. After her children, Kathy enjoyed physical fitness, which included jogging and exercising. Her knowledge of food values always assured healthy foods for her family. She was an aerobic instructor which was of great enjoyment to her. Her early employment career included retail merchandising and insurance claims adjuster; both before she began raising her family, which she dearly loved.
Kathy was predeceased by her mother, Carolyn Smith. She is survived by her children, Derrick Byal of Ft. Myers, Florida, Randy Byal of Orlando, Florida and Kelly Byal of Jacksonville, Florida. Other survivors are her father, Molton Smith III and her brother, Molton Smith IV, both of Jacksonville, Florida; and her aunt, Elizabeth Causey of St. Augustine, Florida.
Kathy's Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.
