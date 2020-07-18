Dorsey
Dorsey - Kathryn Jeraldine (Denham) DORSEY passed away on 16 July 2020.. Born in Kentucky, she lived two years in Japan and traveled quite extensively throughout the United States and the Pacific with her husband, Dr. Jack DORSEY, a retired naval officer. Survivors include: her husband; a son, Christian Keith DORSEY (Denise), a retired Federal Law Enforcement Officer in Arizona; a daughter, Sherrie' Lynn (Dorsey) MELTON (Andy), a human resource director and master degree black belt instructor in Tae Kwon Do in Virginia; a son, Derrick Lance DORSEY, a retired Jacksonville, Florida Fire/Rescue Department Engineer/Paramedic; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, a brother, Charles Denham (Deceased), a sister, Vivian Janrose Martin (Deceased), a brother, Paul Denham (Deceased), a brother, Ronald Denham (Madeline), a sister, Sandra Stevens (Deceased), and nieces and nephews, all of northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio. Jerry was a member of the Southside Woman's Club, the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion (Post #316), the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association (Branch #290), the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (Life Member, VFW Post #3270), Daughters of the Nile (Khem Temple #85), and served for two years as the director of that organization's Pageantry Group.
"Jerry", affectionately referred to as the "Domestic Goddess" by her husband Jack of sixty-eight years, loved reading and crafting in its many forms (sewing, knitting, quilting, crocheting and bead work), and sharing her creations with others, and always at her side was her faithful Chihuahua, Precious Princess.
Jerry's voice has been hushed by death, but her influence will continue to be felt by those who knew and loved her until the ever-widening waves that she set in motion shall wash upon the shores of eternity.
Respecting the wishes of the deceased, in lieu of flowers or contributions, the family suggest you do a random act of kindness for a stranger or take a friend to lunch or dinner and tell him or her the things you often think of only after someone is gone. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com
