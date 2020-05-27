Humphries
Kathryn (Bebe) Eugenia Hoge Humphries, of Atlantic Beach, FL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 24, after several months of declining health. She was born January 25, 1929, to Kathryn Bierley Hoge and Robert Dade Hoge. Bebe grew up in Tampa, FL, and graduated from Plant High School in 1946. She attended Sullins College in Bristol, VA, and the University of Florida where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She later graduated with honors from the University of North Florida, earning a BA in Economics. Over the years, Bebe worked as a legal secretary and as a Realtor where she was a Top Producer at Watson Realty Corp.'s Beaches' offices.
Bebe was a member of the Timuquana Country Club tennis teams and also managed The Smash Tennis Shop in Avondale. She was an avid bridge player who also enjoyed golf. Bebe was also a talented artist and took painting lessons while she was pregnant with her son, Robert, and later studied Art at UNF. She volunteered for a long list of charities and groups, especially enjoying work with the Oncology Department at Mayo Clinic and St. Paul's Episcopal Church by the Sea where she was a long-time member.
Bebe was a bright, energetic presence and her friends will never forget her smile or her laugh. Bebe loved people and always displayed a genuine interest and caring for others. She had a great sense of humor, many friends, and lived life to its fullest. Her warm, loving demeanor and positive attitude will forever be in our hearts and memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Milam; former husbands, Gene Leedy, Homer H. Humphries; and her partner of many years, Louis Rice. Survivors include her son, Robert Hoge Leedy (Vicky), a stepson, Ashton Milam (Cathie), grandchildren, Victor Rolón (Janet), Alex Wiedeman (Dylan), Ashton Milam, and Andy Milam; and her brother, Robert Dade Hoge. Bebe also leaves behind her beloved dog, Roxy.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service is on hold. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org or the Jacksonville Humane Society www.jaxhumane.org
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 27 to May 28, 2020.