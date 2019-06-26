Fries

Kathryn "Kate" Fries, 85, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles; three children, Debbie (Ken), John, Valerie; two step-children, David (Shannon) and Susan (Barry). Kate was born in Uniontown, PA, in 1934. She moved to Alexandria, VA, at a very young age, spending her life there until her marriage to Charles Fries, an officer in the US Navy. Since then Kate has traveled the world and experienced many wonderful things. She loved being a Navy wife and truly loved her county. Kate was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and we will miss her more than words can express. A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 10 - 11 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am, at Ponte Vedra Valley. Burial to follow. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com

