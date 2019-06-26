Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Fries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn "Kate" Fries


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kathryn "Kate" Fries Obituary
Fries
Kathryn "Kate" Fries, 85, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles; three children, Debbie (Ken), John, Valerie; two step-children, David (Shannon) and Susan (Barry). Kate was born in Uniontown, PA, in 1934. She moved to Alexandria, VA, at a very young age, spending her life there until her marriage to Charles Fries, an officer in the US Navy. Since then Kate has traveled the world and experienced many wonderful things. She loved being a Navy wife and truly loved her county. Kate was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and we will miss her more than words can express. A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 10 - 11 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am, at Ponte Vedra Valley. Burial to follow. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now