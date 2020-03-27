|
|
Mickler
Kathryn Juanita Mickler died on March 19, 2020, after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville. She was a member of North Jax Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughters, Lanell Flager (Jan) and Susan Shurina (Louis). Granddaughters, Lesli Harvey, Jennifer Giraldi, Mae Flager (Marcie) and Mary Claire Legg (Nolan), Great grandsons Vincent and Rocco Giraldi and Ellis Harvey.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020