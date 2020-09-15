1/
Kathryn Milkey
1932 - 2020
Kathryn Milkey, 88
Kathryn Milkey, 88 died in her sleep September 4, 2020, with family by her side in Yulee, Fl.
At her request, no service will be held.
Kathryn Milkey (Kathryn Ann Hannan) was born & raised in South Bend Indiana on April 10, 1932 to the parents, Robert and Mary Hannan. She was the youngest of five siblings.
Kathryn was a prolific artist, working predominantly in pen and ink with watercolors. She carried a portable art kit whenever she traveled.
She was a longtime member of the Jacksonville Watercolor Society and was voted Artist of the Year in 2012.
Kathryn took great joy visiting with her many nieces and nephews and their families, especially during family reunions.
She will be remembered fondly for her whimsical and offbeat approach to life.
Kathryn is survived by five children, John Trevett, Guy Trevett, David Trevett and his spouse, Mildred Trevett, Ann Trevett, Neil Trevett and his spouse, Bonnie Bataller Trevett; six grandchildren, Laura Kathryn, Elizabeth, Kristin, Lorenzo, Skylar, and Alejandra.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
