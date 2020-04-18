|
Pletcher
Kathryn (Mackey) Pletcher, 87, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Monument, PA, passed away on April 15th at Brookdale Crowne Point Dementia Care Center in Jacksonville. Born on April 19, 1932, "Katie" was the youngest child of the late Albert Dean and Mary (Dolan) Mackey.
She worked at the Sylvania plant to help support her family after WWII and later married the late "Pete" Pletcher, Navy veteran of Korea and Viet Nam, with whom she brought four sons into this world who now deeply miss her. For a time, she worked as a bagger at the Cecil Field commissary until hired to open the original Publix #165 on Roosevelt. Promoted to cashier trainer, she continued with Publix Supermarkets for 25 years until her retirement. She trained in several stores -- if you have been to a local new Publix opening, you probably met her. She was that cashier with the biggest smile. Even after retirement, her former regular customers and those she had trained would often greet her as "Katie Publix" for she truly loved caring for and helping others.
Kathryn is survived by her sons, Merrill "Skip" Pletcher (Theresa), of Jacksonville, FL, Scott Pletcher, of Memphis, TN, Kirk Pletcher, of Jacksonville, FL, and Keith Pletcher, of Jacksonville, FL. Also, surviving are three grandchildren, Jessica Peck, of Florida, Kirk Pletcher, Jr., of Pennsylvania, and Christa Burger, of North Carolina; and four great-grandchildren, Ariel, Julia, Mia, and Kylie.
"Katie" grew up attending circuit-riding church services in Monument and after moving to Florida joined Lynnwood Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She enjoyed singing in the church choir, league bowling, and helping neighbors with family concerns.
Funeral services will be in Pennsylvania. Health restrictions there preclude customary indoor events and even graveside gatherings, so please do not send flowers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of "Kitty Sue" (her childhood nickname) to the Lock Haven Pregnancy Resource Center StartUp Costs through https://www.myegiving.com/app/giving/scprc or simply give your own mother flowers while you are still blessed to have her with you.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020