Ranno
Kathryn "Kitte" Ranno passed away on January 22, 2020, in Orange Park, FL. She was born on February 22, 1955, in Muskegon, MI to Robert Kloet and the late Alice Kloet.
After graduating from high school Kitte entered the US NAVY and served for 15 years as a PN and 15 years as a civilian manpower specialist. During her military and civil service career Kitte received her BA from Old Dominion University and her MBA from Troy University. She was proud of her educational successes and proud to serve her country. She gave up her active duty NAVY career for her husband to further his. She was truly a great American patriot.
Kitte loved all her grandchildren and often shared stories and heartfelt advice. Even during the darkest times of her illness, Kitte shared her favorite advice "THIS TOO SHALL PASS."
She was preceded in death by her mother, sisters, Pamela "Sue" Reinhard and Sandra Kloet and son, Michael Woodall.
Kitte is survived by her loving husband, Gary Ranno; children, Matthew (Katie) Woodall, Sean (Erin) Ranno, Kelly Ranno, Kerianne (Dan) Oliver and Mike Ranno; fourteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Jim (Cheryl) Kloet and Mike Kloet; sister, Sherrill Kloet.
The family wishes donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Kitte's honor.
Frederick Buechner said, "One life on this earth is all that we get, whether it is enough or not enough, and the obvious conclusion would seem to be that at the very least we are fools if we do not live it as fully and bravely and beautifully as we can."
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233 is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020