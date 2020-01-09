Home

Kathy Anita Sparks Watson

Kathy Anita Sparks Watson Obituary
Watson
Beloved wife, mother, sister, and daughter Kathy Anita Sparks Watson passed from this life to one where there is no pain on January 8, 2020.
Kathy was the brightest light in any group or gathering and was loved by all who had the good fortune to know her. Her greatest aspiration was to be the very best friend, mother and life partner to her family and she created a home filled with love and joy. Whether cooking one of her special meals or puttering in 'Kathy's Garden' she was always happiest just hanging out with her family.
Preceded in death by her beloved sister, Susan Stanek; adoptive parents-in-law, Gene and Gloria Watson; brother-in-law, Timothy Watson; and aunt, Helen Gorman. Kathy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Russell; son, Jason; Jason's partner, Kelsey TenBroeck; brother-in-law, John Stanek; and nephew, Michael Penegor.
Kathy was a loving, giving person who always looked for the best in everyone she met. In her honor, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, each of you would take a moment every day to give a hug to those you hold dearest and tell them how much you love them.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
