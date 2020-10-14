1/
Kathy Broderick
Broderick
Kathy Broderick, 74, born in Toledo, Ohio on September 12, passed away on October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Broderick in 2002. She is survived by her daughter Shannon David (Doug) and two sisters, Bonnie Nyikes (Paul) and Sharon McGarry.
Kathy was a long-time employee of Barnett Bank. She also worked for Bank of America and finally, Community First Credit Union from which she retired in 2017. She'll be remembered for being a devoted and loving wife, a comforting and loving mother and a supportive, understanding and generous sister. She will also be remembered for treating her friends like family and always making room in her heart for them. Kathy was also Co-Queen Mother of her local chapter of the Red Hat Ladies in Mandarin along with being a Marshall on the 9th hole for The Players Championship for 15 years. Kathy loved arts and crafts, animals, traveling, cruising, eating and enjoying a bottle of wine. I know she and my Dad are reunited with a great steak and a bottle of wine under the moonlight.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 pm, Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
