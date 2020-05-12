Brown
Kathy Loretta Brown died on January 24, 2020, at the age of 68 following a stroke. Kathy was born September 22, 1951, in Alexandria, VA, and was a member of the Lee High School Class of 1969 in Jacksonville, FL. Kathy was a strong, assertive, organized go-getter. She was never short of opinions which she was always willing to share. She was a hard worker, a good manager, and buoyant to the end. She was also generous. She designed and created beautiful quilts, she was a great cook and hostess, and she loved all dogs and cats.
During her career she was an Engineer at BellSouth (now AT&T), later she supervised groups of guest room cleaners at the Radisson Hotel in Burlington, Vermont, and at one in Jacksonville, Florida, and she managed tanning salons. Her last position was as a call rep at a Jacksonville Call Center. She did such a great job that she was one of the few part-time call reps who was offered a full-time position, which she accepted. Unfortunately, the call center ultimately closed. Kathy also owned and serviced many vending machines. For several years she was the president of a Jacksonville AARP organization.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Marguerite Green and John Joseph Brown, Jr., Kathy's sister, Marinee Plant, Marinee's husband, Dr. John Plant, and Marinee and John's daughter, Leighton. Kathy leaves behind her dear friend and long-time partner, Reginald Maycumber, her sister Janet Chance, and Janet's husband Ed. Others who will miss her are Marinee and John's children and grandchildren, Janet and Ed's children and grandchildren, and Reggie's children and grandchildren.
A small memorial service was held for family and a few friends on January 28 in Jacksonville.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Kathy Loretta Brown died on January 24, 2020, at the age of 68 following a stroke. Kathy was born September 22, 1951, in Alexandria, VA, and was a member of the Lee High School Class of 1969 in Jacksonville, FL. Kathy was a strong, assertive, organized go-getter. She was never short of opinions which she was always willing to share. She was a hard worker, a good manager, and buoyant to the end. She was also generous. She designed and created beautiful quilts, she was a great cook and hostess, and she loved all dogs and cats.
During her career she was an Engineer at BellSouth (now AT&T), later she supervised groups of guest room cleaners at the Radisson Hotel in Burlington, Vermont, and at one in Jacksonville, Florida, and she managed tanning salons. Her last position was as a call rep at a Jacksonville Call Center. She did such a great job that she was one of the few part-time call reps who was offered a full-time position, which she accepted. Unfortunately, the call center ultimately closed. Kathy also owned and serviced many vending machines. For several years she was the president of a Jacksonville AARP organization.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Marguerite Green and John Joseph Brown, Jr., Kathy's sister, Marinee Plant, Marinee's husband, Dr. John Plant, and Marinee and John's daughter, Leighton. Kathy leaves behind her dear friend and long-time partner, Reginald Maycumber, her sister Janet Chance, and Janet's husband Ed. Others who will miss her are Marinee and John's children and grandchildren, Janet and Ed's children and grandchildren, and Reggie's children and grandchildren.
A small memorial service was held for family and a few friends on January 28 in Jacksonville.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 12 to May 17, 2020.