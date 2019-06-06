|
Bruce Perry
Katina Bruce Perry passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, FL, on August 4, 1972. Katina graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, Class of 1990. She later moved to Atlanta, GA where she worked for Concentra, eventually returning back to live in Jacksonville, Fl. Katina is survived by: spouse, Rolando Perry; loving mother, Sadie Mae Bruce Williams; brothers, Emmett Bruce Jr. and Alphonso Bruce; and a host of many more relatives and friends who will greatly miss and cherish her memory. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7 from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 11:00am in the Serenity Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart entrusted to Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home Northside, 6665 New Kings Rd. Jacksonville, Fl 32219 (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 7, 2019