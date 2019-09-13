Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KATINA ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATINA MARIA ANDREWS

Add a Memory
KATINA MARIA ANDREWS In Memoriam
My Daughter - My Best Friend - My Everything
Katina Maria Andrews
September 13, 1972





You were a gift from the Lord ~ the kind of woman who brings life wherever she goes, who brightens up the room and encourages those in it, the one who's ready with a hug or a smile, Just when you need it. I am celebrating today because to have known you was to love you... and to love you is to be especially blessed!
Happy Birthday Daughter, Love your Mama Joyce Holloway Andrews, and Brother Little Larry.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.