My Daughter - My Best Friend - My Everything
Katina Maria Andrews
September 13, 1972
You were a gift from the Lord ~ the kind of woman who brings life wherever she goes, who brightens up the room and encourages those in it, the one who's ready with a hug or a smile, Just when you need it. I am celebrating today because to have known you was to love you... and to love you is to be especially blessed!
Happy Birthday Daughter, Love your Mama Joyce Holloway Andrews, and Brother Little Larry.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Sept. 13, 2019