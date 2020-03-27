|
BASS
Kay Barry Bass, 86, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on March 24, 2020, at Westminster Woods on Julington Creek, quietly in her sleep.
Kay was born on January 25, 1934, in Jacksonville, FL, to Mary Eleanor Barry and Oliver Augustus Barry. She was a graduate of Fletcher Senior High School in Jacksonville Beach. Kay was married to William Alfred Bass on August 30, 1952.
Kay worked many years in the transportation industry, starting her career at H & S, Inc.as a payroll clerk in 1970. She worked at Food Haul, Inc. as a clerk and secretary. In 1975 she went to work at American Freight System, Inc. where she worked her way up to supervisor in various positions in operations. In 1988 she started work at Ranger Transportation, and later Landstar, where she retired at the age of 72.
Kay was active in the Women's Traffic Association of Jacksonville, and served as its president in 1981. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, reading novels, watching sports, and following her Florida Gators.
Kay is preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred Bass, and her sister, Eleanor Brantley. Kay is survived by her brother, James Barry (Beverly); her son, Larry Bass (Cheryl), and two daughters, Gloria Featherston (John), and Brenda Hartmann (Eric); eleven (11) grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 29, and will be private due to CDC guidelines. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date (date and time to be determined). Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020