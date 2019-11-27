|
Kay Shugart Manning, 77, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019, in St. Augustine.
Kay is a native Floridian, born in St. Augustine, on July 13, 1942, to Lloyd and Patricia Shugart. Mrs. Manning grew up in St. Augustine and graduated from the former Ketterlinus High School, now St. Augustine High School. Kay was a loving mother to Scott Judy and Stephanie Judy, both of Ormond Beach. She was also a very proud grandmother to Mark and Luke Judy, both of Orlando. Kay was a longtime, avid fan of Florida State University football and traveled far and wide in support of her Seminoles. She loved her family dearly and poured her heart into cooking some of the most delicious meals her loved ones have ever eaten. Kay also adored Flagler Beach, where she most recently lived before moving back to St. Augustine. Kay is preceded in death by the love of her life, William (Bill) Manning. She is survived by her son, Lyle Scott Judy, her daughter, Stephanie Kay Judy, and her son-in-law, Stephen Stershic. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Mark Judy and Luke Judy. Kay was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10-11:30 am and a Funeral Service at 11:30 am with a reception to follow at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home in Flagler Beach, Florida.
