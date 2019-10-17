|
Stratton
Kay Virginia Moore Stratton died Thursday, September 26th, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida after an extended battle with cancer. She was proceeded in death by her mother Virginia M. Timian, step-father Orville Timian and father William J. Moore. She is survived by four sisters; Judy Hayes, Susan Marsh, Pamela Berry (Lewis) and Gail Hitson along with several nephews and nieces. Kay was from Tuscaloosa, Alabama where she attended the University of Alabama. She received her Masters in Accounting from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Fl. After successful careers with a number of companies she earned her CAM license then started her own business, Innovative Management Solutions. To honor Kay the family suggests making a donation to The DONNA Foundation for breast cancer in Jacksonville, Fl. (thedonnafoundation.org).
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019