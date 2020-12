StanleyKedra Joiner Stanley passed away on November 27, 2020, at Community Hospice. She was predeceased by her father Robert Joiner. She is survived by her son Joshua Stanley, her mother June Joiner, and her brother Mitch Joiner.No service is planned at this time. A celebration of life is planned for the spring on or around her birthday.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com