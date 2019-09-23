Home

Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keith Henry "Hank" Neal Obituary
Neal
Keith Henry "Hank" Neal, 69, passed quietly on Friday, September 20, leaving this earth to meet his heavenly father. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He leaves behind his wife Judy; His children Amanda Leanne Haines (Kevin), and Jenna Leigh Neal (Tony), and Colton Ryan Neal (Kary), and his grandchildren, Lauren, Jackson, and McKade. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 A.M. from the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #1) with Brother John Wright officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
