Keith Murray
1964 - 2020
Murray
Keith Lamar Murray, age 56 of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1964 and lived most of his life in Jacksonville. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1982. He attended FCCJ and became a state licensed AC Contractor. Keith opened his own business and later merged with his dad's fuel company which became Murray Services Heating and Air of Jacksonville.
Keith enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, Jaguar and Seminole football. Most of all he liked spending time with family and friends.
Keith was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his brother Chris and sister, Amy.
He leaves behind his loving wife Allison; daughters, Hailey and Savannah; parents, Lamar and Beth Murray; sister, Michelle Sharpe (Pat); his brother-in-law, Jason Neil; sister-in-law, Patty Murray; in-laws, Jeff and Pam Pauline and Debbie Pauline. He also leaves behind many extended family members and good friends.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home.
His family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday.
He will be laid to rest in Chester Cemetery in Yulee, Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made in Keith's name to the Brain Tumor Network, 816 A1A North, Suite 201, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 32082 or Community Hospice of N.E. Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
