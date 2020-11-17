Myers
Keith Myers, Navy AMSC, Ret., age 79, passed away on November 14, 2020 at St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, after battling multiple complications after his heart attack two years ago. Keith was born in Traverse City, MI and grew up in Manistee, MI with the sand dunes around Lake Michigan as his playground. After graduation, at the age of 17, Keith enlisted in the Navy. After boot camp, he qualified for aircraft carrier duty on the USS Wasp. During his career, he served on eight aircraft carriers, including the USS Enterprise, and did a nine-month Mediterranean cruise and a Nuclear Taskforce world cruise followed by Vietnam in 1964-65. He was Aviation Navy, and serviced many Navy aircraft, his favorite was the North American Aviation-produced Vigilante. His Navy career took him to many interesting places, and around the world three times. He very proudly served the Navy for 20 years of active duty. After retirement, he signed up with the Civil Service and worked in various capacities at Cecil Field and NAS Jax, including serving for 5 years as President of the National Assoc. of Government Inspectors, Unit One. He served with the Civil Service for 21 years. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh, which included pulling pranks on his coworkers; he could be serious and stern when he needed to be.
Chief Myers is survived by his wife, Donna; Daughter, Patti (Lance) Bullock of Corpus Christi, TX; Son, Scott (Wendy) Myers of Powder Springs, GA; Step-Daughter, Debbie (Ray) Johnson of Clarkston, GA; Step-Son, Don Carroll of Jacksonville, FL; Granddaughter, Claire Myers of Lawrenceville, GA; Granddaughter, Lily Myers of Powder Springs, GA; Step-Grandson, Jesse Johnson of Clarkston, GA; and Brother, Ralph (Irene) Myers of Stone Mountain, GA.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1415 McDuff Avenue, South, Jacksonville, FL 32205, conducted by Pastor Robert Kinley, with brunch to follow immediately after the service in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Keith's favorite charity, Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216 or call 904-493-4566 to donate in memory of Keith Myers.
