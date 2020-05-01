Sandvoss
Keith Amling Sandvoss, age 79, of Ponte Vedra Beach, passed away on April 27, 2020 from cancer related complications. His two sons, Ken and Mark, were at his side when he died.
Keith was born on August 13, 1940 to Henry and Flora (Amling) Sandvoss in Oak Park, IL. Growing up in Melrose Park, IL with his big brother Tim, Keith was not much into sports, preferring to play "it", red light green light, and kick the can with his brother and kids down the block. He always looked forward to being a live "monster" at Amling's haunted house on Halloween.
Keith attended St. Paul Lutheran grade school and Walther Lutheran High School. He graduated from the University of Colorado in 1962, majoring in Civil Engineering. There he met his soon to be wife Cathie Tayler at a Signa Nu fraternity party. They married in late 1962 in San Francisco, Cathie's home town.
Keith had quite a career. Using his engineering degree, he worked as a project manager for several engineering firms, assigning him projects on Kwajalein Island, Egypt, Alaska, Oman and Indonesia.
Keith's world-wide projects caused him to move his family a number of times, the most interesting of which was to Kaneohe, Hawaii, where they lived from 1969 to 1976. Prior to his retirement in 2002, Keith moved his family to Orlando where Cathie, his wife of 37 years, passed away suddenly in 1999.
Two years into retirement, in 2004, Keith married Brenda Darwin, who had an adult daughter, Brandi. During the years following, he enjoyed a more leisurely lifestyle. He enjoyed painting and travel.
In addition, Keith enjoyed reading, cooking, football and music. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda, his sons Ken (Sharell), Mark (Sheryl), a daughter by marriage Brandi, his brother Tim (Sue), and five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Tyler, Andrew, Gareth, and Sarah.
Because of Covid-19, a traditional funeral will not be possible. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been made by Neptune Society.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 3, 2020.