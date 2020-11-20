Padgett
Kellie LaNae Calhoun Padgett 51 years old from Huntsville AL passed away on Thursday, November 5th, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Born in 1968 in Jacksonville, FL. Graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1986. Enlisted in the Army in 1987. Separated from the Army before the birth of her daughter Sarah in 1990. Married her husband Andrew Padgett in Melbourne FL in 1997. Graduated from Nursing school in 2002 in Belleville, IL. She was employed as an RN in Spokane, WA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Crestview, FL, and Klamath Falls, OR. She is survived by her husband Andrew and daughter Sarah Shearman of Huntsville, AL, parents Lenny and Marlene Sadler of Jacksonville, FL, her brothers Joey and wife Jennifer Calhoun of Harvey, LA, Jason, and wife Susan Sadler of Rehobeth Beach, DE, along with many other family members and friends. Kellie left a sparkle wherever life took her. Her laugh was infectious and made people smile. She was able to talk to anyone and never met a stranger. She was a nurse for 18 years loving every bit of it.
Her celebration of life will be 6 Dec. 2020 at 2 PM at Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave West, Jacksonville FL. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to Moyamoya Center at Stanford Medical Center CA.
