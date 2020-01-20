|
SAID-AHMED
Kellie Lee Schaeffer Said-Ahmed born on June 24, 1966, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away on January 11, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. Kellie was devoted to her family, helping animals and did everything for her two daughters. Kellie is much loved and will be sorely missed by all who loved her. Kellie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Mohamed Said-Ahmed, daughters Amarah and Amira Said-Ahmed, father Carson Schaeffer, mother Pamela Brunner Schaeffer, sister Jodie Borchert, sister Jennifer Prok, brother Jonathan Schaeffer (Erin), sister Kari Zeaiter (Ron) and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 9358 Ft. Caroline Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32277 at 1:30 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32216 at www.jaxhumane.org or Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32257 at communityhospice.com/give/.
