1/1
Kelvin Bernard Rutledge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rutledge
Mr. Kelvin Bernard Rutledge, 60, earned his wings on September 6, 2020. Mr. Rutledge was born December 9, 1959, in Jacksonville Florida, to Joseph and Doris Rutledge.
Mr. Rutledge was married to Lillian Cogdell Rutledge. He attended William M. Raines High School (class of 1977) and participated in the marching and symphonic bands. He continued his education at the University of North Florida, graduating in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Additionally, he attended Florida State College of Jacksonville graduating with a bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems. He enjoyed football especially the Jacksonville Jaguars. His memory will be cherished by a loving and devoted wife, Lillian Cogdell Rutledge, mother, Doris Rutledge, daughters Gabriella Rutledge, Kateria Rutledge-Davis (Dion), sons Joseph Rutledge, Michael Rutledge (Angel), Jimmie Chappell, sister Sherri Rutledge, brothers Linzerl (Earl) Rutledge (Elizabeth), Michael Rutledge and Kenneth Rutledge, sister-in-law Alicia Whitley, and brother-in-law Willie Cogdell Jr. (Maxine). He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Rutledge, and sister Angela Rutledge Peraza.
Mr. Rutledge may be viewed Friday, September 11, 2020, at Carthage Chapel from 4:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery. Carthage Chapel Funeral Home. Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 354-0545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved