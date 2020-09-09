Rutledge
Mr. Kelvin Bernard Rutledge, 60, earned his wings on September 6, 2020. Mr. Rutledge was born December 9, 1959, in Jacksonville Florida, to Joseph and Doris Rutledge.
Mr. Rutledge was married to Lillian Cogdell Rutledge. He attended William M. Raines High School (class of 1977) and participated in the marching and symphonic bands. He continued his education at the University of North Florida, graduating in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Additionally, he attended Florida State College of Jacksonville graduating with a bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems. He enjoyed football especially the Jacksonville Jaguars. His memory will be cherished by a loving and devoted wife, Lillian Cogdell Rutledge, mother, Doris Rutledge, daughters Gabriella Rutledge, Kateria Rutledge-Davis (Dion), sons Joseph Rutledge, Michael Rutledge (Angel), Jimmie Chappell, sister Sherri Rutledge, brothers Linzerl (Earl) Rutledge (Elizabeth), Michael Rutledge and Kenneth Rutledge, sister-in-law Alicia Whitley, and brother-in-law Willie Cogdell Jr. (Maxine). He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Rutledge, and sister Angela Rutledge Peraza.
Mr. Rutledge may be viewed Friday, September 11, 2020, at Carthage Chapel from 4:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery. Carthage Chapel Funeral Home. Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL.
