MURRAY
Ken L. Murray, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, with his loving wife Vicky of 53 years and his precious daughter Lisa by his side.
Ken and Vicky grew up in Michigan, graduated from MSU, and moved to Colorado in the early 70s. In the 90s they moved to Jax Beach, FL where Ken continued his real estate career helping to establish Hidden Hills Country Club and Cimarrone Golf and Country Club into the unique neighborhoods they are today. Later, Ken and his dog became a fixture on 1st Street where they would just "hang out". He loved music and concerts and if he heard music, he would be dancing!
Ken is survived by his wife Victoria, daughter Lisa Whitaker, grandsons Max and Mason Whitaker, sisters Nancy (Paul) Rochester, Gloria (Lewis) Morrissey, brother-in-law Bill Bartley and many nieces and nephews. His father and mother, Don and Valera Murray, his son-in-law Mike Whitaker and sister-in-law Sally Bartley preceded Ken in death.
Please visit his complete Tribute online at
www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020