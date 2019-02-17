Home

Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Ken Smedley of Switzerland, FL, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Ken loved tinkering in his workshop, working in his yard and garden, and never went anywhere without his faithful four-legged companions, Ji and Rocky. He loved getting out on the river in his boat, wading at the sandbar with his pups, and having a cold one with anyone that walked through his open door. Ken is survived by his wife, Sharon; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Chrissy Smedley; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lindsey Smedley; and sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Alan Teague. Ken was a good husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor, and will be missed by many. The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his family and friends.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019
