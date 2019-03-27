Services Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 916 17TH STREET Vero Beach , FL 32960-5523 (772) 562-2325 Resources More Obituaries for Kenn Terry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenn Sneed Terry

Kenn Sneed Terry, 90, of Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Kenn was born July 31, 1928 in Memphis, TN to the late William H. and Virginia (Sneed) Terry.



On April 11, 1975 Kenn married the love of his life, Ida May (Sissy)Peacock.



Kenn attended Christian Brothers Catholic School in Memphis, TN and Culver Military Academy in Culver, IN, where he was active and lettered in several sports, including; baseball, basketball, polo and the Black Horse Troop. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford with a degree in business administration. While at Old Miss, Kenn played on the varsity baseball and basketball teams. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.



Sports were always a big part of Kenn's life. His father, Bill Terry, was a player manager of the New York Giants Major League Baseball team and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1954. After successful high school and college careers in sports, Kenn focused his attention on tennis. He won several Club and State championships both in singles and with his son, Kenn Jr., in doubles competitions. He and Kenn Jr. won the State of Florida Father Son Tournament five times and placed second in the USTA Father Son Doubles National tournament. He also won the State of Virginia Father Son Tournament with his son, Michael.



Kenn received the Cold War Service Medal for his service in the US Navy Reserve.



Kenn was a leader in the automobile dealership industry serving as an executive and owner in several dealerships in Arkansas, Virginia and Florida.



Kenn was a Cradle Episcopalian and has always b een active in his church. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, FL, serving on Vestry as the Senior Warden. One of his proudest accomplishments was the success achieved under his leadership as Chairman of the fundraising committee for the 1979 major construction capital for the building of a second sanctuary. Kenn was involved in the planting of two mission parishes of Trinity: St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Sebastian, Florida, and St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, FL.



Kenn was active in John's Island and Quail Valley Clubs in Vero Beach and the Chattooga Club in Cashiers, NC. Over the years, he loved hosting family gatherings at his summer home in North Carolina. As an avid equestrian he enjoyed riding with Sissy at Windsor in Vero Beach and the Bald Rock community in Cashiers, NC.



In addition to his loving wife, Ida May (Sissy) Peacock Terry, Kenn is survived by his sister Marjorie Terry Kadel , his brother-in-law MGEN Oliver L. Peacock (Catherine), his children Kenn S. Terry, Jr. (Rebecca), Michael Waldron Terry (Catherine), William Kevin Terry (Melinda), Lisa Christine Terry Chester (James), Marshall Hudson Carlton, Virginia Vare Terry, his grandchildren Daxx Terry (Katherine), Paetra Terry Brownlee (Michael), Trae June Terry, Spencer Michael Terry (Iva), Crystal Catherine Kush (Matthew), William Kevin Terry, Jr., Justin Corbett Bohannon (Lindsey) and great grandchildren Lleyton Brownlee, Ryder Brownlee, Hadleigh Terry, Ardenne Terry, Savannah Kush, Vincent Kush, Aubrey Bohannon, Alden Bohannon and Asher Bohannon.



Kenn is predeceased by his parents, and brothers William H. Terry, Jr. and Ray Terry.



Kenn was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and true friend.



Those wishing to make a contribution in Kenn's name, kindly consider donations to Trinity Episcopal Church of Vero Beach to support the St. Edwards Choral Scholars. The church address is 2365 Pine Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Or consider the VNA Hospice at 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church. A reception for family and friends will be held immediatel following the service in the parrish hall.



Kenn will be transferred to West Laurel Hill Cemetery & Funeral Home in Bala Cynwd, Pennsylvania for interment.



Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

