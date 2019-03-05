ARNOLD

Kenneth Arnold Sr., 63, a loving husband and father earned his heavenly wings on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Kenneth was born April 22, 1955 in Sarasota, FL to parents Lester and Lois Francis Arnold who predeceased him. He is a 1973 graduate of Jean Ribault High School.

Kenneth began his career in the Airforce and transitioned to a Human Resource leader at River Region Human Services, Inc. in Jacksonville, Florida where he served the needs of persons dealing with substance abuse for 25 years. While employed at River Region, Kenneth earned a BS and master's degree from Southern Illinois University and Webster University. He was willing to share his coaching and knowledge freely with his colleagues in the substance abuse industry. In 2018, Kenneth joined the National Drug Court Institute as a project director and delivered drug related workshops around the world.

Kenneth's job at National Drug Court helped him fulfill his desire to visit every state in the U.S. He accomplished the goal of seeing 47 states. Kenneth was an avid 30-year bowler, cyclist and Jaguars season ticket holder since its inception. He loved jazz music and was a deejay at weddings and parties. He was a serious bid whist player. Together with his wife, he loved traveling to sports events, especially the NCAA Basketball March Madness Tournament.

As a deacon and faithful servant at First Timothy Baptist Church, Kenneth enjoyed teaching Sunday School to the youth, driving the church bus and cooking breakfast at church. His meals were enjoyed by many and especially his family and friends. He was a master "ribologist" and baker. His German chocolate cakes will be missed.

Kenneth will leave an indelible mark on the lives of many. To cherish his memory and continue his legacy will be his wife of 27 years, Sharon Holmes Arnold, his three children; Shaen L. Baldie (Kingston) of Dallas, Texas, Kenneth Arnold Jr. and Francis J. Arnold of Jacksonville, FL; one granddaughter, Kamryn Camille Baldie and one brother, Thaddeus Arnold of Pensacola, FL and a special cousin/sister, Delbra Tutson of Jacksonville, FL.

Funeral Service was held March 4, 2019. Military honors and Interment will be held (TODAY) March 5, 2019, 9AM at the Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Arrangements entrusted to C. L Page Mortuary 3031 Moncrief Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32209 http://WWW.CLPAGEMORTUARY.COM Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary