BROCKINGTON
A Funeral Service for Dr. Kenneth Warren Brockington, well-known educator, was held 1PM, FRIDAY, October 11, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from New Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1966. Furthering his education, he attended Bethune-Cookman College, where he earned a Bachelor's degree. He also attended UNF, where the Masters degree was conferred and later Howard Taft University, where a Ph. D was conferred. Dr. Brockington was employed by Duval County Public School System as a Teacher as well as a Principal, where he rendered over 30 years of dedicated service before retiring. Other affiliations include being a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He was predeceased by his wife, Mrs. Shirleye Johnson Brockington. Survivors include his devoted daughter, Ms. Krishna Brockington; grandson, Isaiah Brown; a number of other relatives and friends. Interment was in Edgewood Cemetery. ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019