Conner
Kenneth Conner, 89, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, He was born in Glenwood, GA, the son of the late Clyde and Essie [Baker] Conner. He was a Korean War Army veteran. He retired from the City of Jacksonville Motor Pool Division in 1991.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Eva Lou [Olin] Conner; daughters, Vicky Conner, Kenette Conner, and Amy Conner Mullins; granddaughters, Christina Kidwai (Arif), Nickie Robbins, and Melinda Mullins; grandson, Jesse Mullins (Shelby); great-grandchildren, Jacob Wojdyla, Michael Gibson, Natalie Musselwhite, Wyatt Musselwhite, and Dylan Mullins; brother, Gregory Conner (Cyndi) of Live Oak, FL.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Duval Station Baptist Church at 12:00 pm with Pastor Jimmy Flanagan officiating. Interment will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation with the family will be held, Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Duval Station Baptist Church Building Fund, 13734 Lyle Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218 or to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257.
Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL. 32218. (904) 714-1110. Online at www.cedarbayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019