Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
(904) 714-1110
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Duval Station Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Conner

Add a Memory
Kenneth Conner Obituary
Conner
Kenneth Conner, 89, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, He was born in Glenwood, GA, the son of the late Clyde and Essie [Baker] Conner. He was a Korean War Army veteran. He retired from the City of Jacksonville Motor Pool Division in 1991.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Eva Lou [Olin] Conner; daughters, Vicky Conner, Kenette Conner, and Amy Conner Mullins; granddaughters, Christina Kidwai (Arif), Nickie Robbins, and Melinda Mullins; grandson, Jesse Mullins (Shelby); great-grandchildren, Jacob Wojdyla, Michael Gibson, Natalie Musselwhite, Wyatt Musselwhite, and Dylan Mullins; brother, Gregory Conner (Cyndi) of Live Oak, FL.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Duval Station Baptist Church at 12:00 pm with Pastor Jimmy Flanagan officiating. Interment will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation with the family will be held, Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Duval Station Baptist Church Building Fund, 13734 Lyle Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218 or to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257.
Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL. 32218. (904) 714-1110. Online at www.cedarbayfuneralhome.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cedar Bay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -