Kenneth E. Reed of (Baymeadows Circle) Jacksonville passed away September 10, 2019, at the age of 86. A proud descendant of his Polish immigrant grandparents, Ken was born in Michigan, where he resided until age 17 when he joined the US Navy. He returned to his hometown, after 4 years of active duty, married his high school girlfriend and started a family. The young couple quickly had 3 daughters, Christine, Buffi, and Shirlee, who are all grieving their father's death.
Ken was an amazing man. He simultaneously worked to provide for his family, receive his high school diploma, earn a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, and also remain in the Naval Reserves. His daughters fondly remember their childhood as "boon-docking" in the woods with dad, shooting soup cans off tree stumps, planting/growing a huge vegetable garden, movie nights at the drive-in, learning archery in the back yard, hosting "critter dinner parties" in the basement, and family vacations around Michigan, Canada and Niagara Falls.
Ken's career took off when he landed a job in the laboratory at Dow Chemical. He eventually transferred to Dow's International Division, where he played on the company soccer team and formed long-lasting friendships with colleagues from all over the world. Then Ken took a job for Dow Corning, where he was offered a promotion that required a move to North Carolina.
Ken's work ethic got him far in life and will always be a strong part of his legacy. In addition to his 3 daughters, he is also survived by his brother "Gunless" (wife Betty) and four grandchildren, Meredith, Emily, Rusty and Amanda, who have all brought him a great sense of pride through their educational and career successes. Ken was an avid reader and enjoyed classical music. No matter where life's journey took him, his family always stayed in touch and sought his advice and wisdom through frequent phone calls and visits, right up until the final weeks of his life. Everyone who knew him loved his quick wit, appreciation of Polack jokes and his enthusiasm to try anything. He was a man of his word and loyal to a fault. He was kind and rarely raised his voice.
Several years after moving south, Ken took a job in Raleigh NC where he met and married Olga Adams and moved with her to Florida. He will be honorably memorialized in another state.
