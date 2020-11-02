1/1
Kenneth Herman ("Kenny") Mathis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mathis
It is with deepest sadness that the family announces the passing of Kenneth Herman ("Kenny") Mathis on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, peacefully at home at the age of 70. He was a native of Jacksonville and the oldest of six children of the late Herman and Mary Ina (Hodge) Mathis. He is survived by his children Karen (Mathis) Spalmacin, Kena Mathis, and Jeremy Mathis; a granddaughter Hope Mathis; his siblings, Carolyn (Mathis) Montgomery, Marilyn (Mathis) Tarpley, and Russell ("Rusty") Mathis; an aunt Rosa Lee Snelling and uncle Ira John Hodge; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his loving companion Diane Payne; his ex-wife Shirley Kelly, and her two children whom he loved like his own, Samuel Jones and Stephanie (Jones) Meehan, and Stephanie's children, Mackenzie Reed and Liam Meehan; his son Jeremy's wife, Kimberly Mathis, and their children Courtney Reyes and Andrew Mathis; and close family friend Joey Glasscock. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brothers Ronald ("Ronnie") and Randall ("Randy") Mathis and brother-in-law Michael Tarpley. He attended Nathan Bedford Forrest High School, was a carpenter by trade, and a baseball coach for the Wesconnett Athletic Association. His other passions involved motorcycle riding, football (an avid fan of the Florida Gators and the Jacksonville Jaguars), fishing, and golfing. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Jacksonville Humane Society for his beloved dog Jolie.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved