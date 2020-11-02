Mathis
It is with deepest sadness that the family announces the passing of Kenneth Herman ("Kenny") Mathis on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, peacefully at home at the age of 70. He was a native of Jacksonville and the oldest of six children of the late Herman and Mary Ina (Hodge) Mathis. He is survived by his children Karen (Mathis) Spalmacin, Kena Mathis, and Jeremy Mathis; a granddaughter Hope Mathis; his siblings, Carolyn (Mathis) Montgomery, Marilyn (Mathis) Tarpley, and Russell ("Rusty") Mathis; an aunt Rosa Lee Snelling and uncle Ira John Hodge; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his loving companion Diane Payne; his ex-wife Shirley Kelly, and her two children whom he loved like his own, Samuel Jones and Stephanie (Jones) Meehan, and Stephanie's children, Mackenzie Reed and Liam Meehan; his son Jeremy's wife, Kimberly Mathis, and their children Courtney Reyes and Andrew Mathis; and close family friend Joey Glasscock. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brothers Ronald ("Ronnie") and Randall ("Randy") Mathis and brother-in-law Michael Tarpley. He attended Nathan Bedford Forrest High School, was a carpenter by trade, and a baseball coach for the Wesconnett Athletic Association. His other passions involved motorcycle riding, football (an avid fan of the Florida Gators and the Jacksonville Jaguars), fishing, and golfing. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Jacksonville Humane Society for his beloved dog Jolie.
