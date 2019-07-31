|
HOLMES
Homegoing Service for Kenneth Holmes will be 10:30 AM Friday, August 2, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3003 Soutel Dr. Kenneth will be deeply missed by sons, Tyrell Taylor & Kenneth Holmes, Jr.; granddaughter; sisters, Junell Branch, Glenda Whitty, Harriett (Tarone) Williams, Andrea Holmes, Cheryl Striblin-Holmes, Terri (Robert) Laidler; other relatives and friends. Visitation THURSDAY at the Mortuary from 5 – 7:00 PM. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019