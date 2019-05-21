Houston

Kenneth Anthony Houston, 64, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born and raised in Jacksonville and has resided in Clay County since 1980. He was known for his outgoing personality and sense of humor. Kenny knew no stranger and would go out of his way to help others. His smile and laughter will be greatly missed.

Mr. Houston was preceded in death by his parents Maurice V. Houston and Ruth M. Houston and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Twila D. Houston, daughter, Emily Houston, and brother, Stephen Houston, as well as many close friends.

Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Hospice. www.communityhospice.com

Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at: www.RHRFH.com 904-284-7720

