|
|
JEFFERSON
Kenneth R. Jefferson, Sr., a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on December 05, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held on December 14, 2019, at 11 AM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave. Mr. Jefferson's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Home 4105 St. Augustine Road.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019