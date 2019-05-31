Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kratz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Kratz


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kenneth Kratz Obituary
Kratz
Kenneth Rudolph Kratz, 68, a life-long resident of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Kenneth retired as an auto mechanic from Auto Electric & Carburetor. He was predeceased by his parents, Rudy and Doris Kratz and a brother, Keith Kratz. Survivors include his sister, Karen Kratz and two aunts, Dyanne McGowan and Patricia Drury, along with many other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, June 3, in the chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., with Pastor Lee Whitaker officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 PM Sunday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 31 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now