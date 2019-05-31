|
Kenneth Rudolph Kratz, 68, a life-long resident of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Kenneth retired as an auto mechanic from Auto Electric & Carburetor. He was predeceased by his parents, Rudy and Doris Kratz and a brother, Keith Kratz. Survivors include his sister, Karen Kratz and two aunts, Dyanne McGowan and Patricia Drury, along with many other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, June 3, in the chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., with Pastor Lee Whitaker officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 PM Sunday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 31 to June 2, 2019