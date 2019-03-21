|
COOPER
Kenneth L. "Ken" Cooper, 81, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Mr. Cooper was an active member of Restoration Baptist Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019, with Pastor Doyle Harper officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. He was the founder and president of "Ken Cooper Prison Ministries" and was the author of "Held Hostage". Mr. Cooper was predeceased by his first wife, Jennie Anne Cooper; his second wife, June Cooper; and a grandson, Kadesh Ellison. Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca Cooper (Ted); a brother, Gene Cooper (Martha); 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 PM - 7 PM Friday, March 22, at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mr. Cooper's memory to the Ken Cooper Prison Ministries, P.O. Box 77160 Jacksonville, FL 32226.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 21, 2019