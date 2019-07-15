Home

Kenneth Mackert Obituary
Mackert
Kenneth E. (Kenny) Mackert, 73, of Jacksonville, FL, passed Mon., July 08, 2019. Kenny was born to Harrison S. Mackert, and Winifred F. (Johnson), Feb. 23, 1946, in Waycross, GA.
Kenny graduated from Paxon Senior High in 1965. He married his cherished wife, Cindy A. (Pless), in 1983, and they lived together in Jacksonville. Kenny worked in the auto parts industry before retiring to farming and being a stay-at-home father to his much loved and only-child, Sean H. Mackert. Kenny is remembered for his actions of generosity, his eagerness to help those less fortunate than him, and his complete and total dedication to his beloved immediate and extended family.
Kenny will be rejoining his mother, father, and sister, Cindy L. (Alford) in the arms of the Lord, and is survived by his wife, Cindy A. Mackert; son, Sean H. Mackert; beloved sister, Pamela A. (Wilson) (Jim), numerous in-laws, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews that he adored. Kenny served his country in the Air Force, stationed in Thailand as a Fuel Specialist during the Vietnam War and received numerous decorations. He was laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1:30 pm on July 16, 2019. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 15 to July 17, 2019
