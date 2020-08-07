1/1
Kenneth Michael Charles
1986 - 2020

CHARLES
Kenneth Michael Charles, 34, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Kenneth was a native of Jacksonville and worked for many years as a security salesman. He was very competitive and loved the Lord and witnessing. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth Lee Charles and Julie Renee Wells, uncles: Tommy and Ray Charles; daughter: Kaleigh Marie Charles; grandfather: Ellis Charles and great grandmother: Grace Wintin. He is survived by his grandmother: Joy Morin (Dan); daughter: Kynleigh Renee Charles and her mother Marti; special friend Linda Nelson; aunts: Gaye Cooke (Perry), Brenda Charles, Belinda Jeffords and Dianna Jackson; uncle: Leslie Wells (Lorraine) and numerous cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Event Center at Peeples, 14165 N. Main Street, with Pastor Perry Fruscella officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday prior to the service. Peeples Family Funeral Home is serving the Charles Family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peeples Family Funeral Homes
14165 N. Main Street
Jacksonville, FL 32218
(904) 764-2542
