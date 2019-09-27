Home

Kenneth Reed Obituary
Kenneth E. Reed, 86, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by the sunshine his life, Olga "Pickles" Reed, his wife of 37 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Chris Warriner (Joe), Buffi Jessen, Shirlee; Brother Dick Reed (Betty); devoted stepchildren, Mark Adams (Mary Anne), Kevin Adams (Kathy), John Adams (Margaret), Nancy Kelley. Ken loved and enjoyed his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years. There will be a service at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 4th, at Jacksonville National Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
