Cleveland
Funeral services for Kenneth Robert Cleveland, 91, will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church with Dr. Chris Lieberman officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Born July 24, 1928, in Hackensack, NJ to Nellie and Kenneth Cleveland, Mr. Cleveland died Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home of 71 years in Jacksonville. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, was a retired accountant from State Farm Insurance Company and was a member of South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church. Mr. Cleveland was predeceased by his wife, Stella Louise Cleveland. Survivors include two daughters, Diana Plonk of Atlanta, GA and Debra Mae Cleveland (Christopher) Brdlik of Newton, NJ; a sister, Dorothy Mattson of Parkridge, NJ; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S where the family will receive friends from 6 pm until 8 pm on Monday. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020