SMITH - Kenneth A. Smith, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on August 14, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11 A.M. at New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1824 Prospect St. Mr. Smith's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday August 23, 2019 from 5 - 8 P.M. at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019