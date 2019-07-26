Home

Our Lady Star Of The Sea Catholic Church
545 A1A N
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Kenneth T. Clark Obituary
Clark
Kenneth T. Clark, a senior global executive in automobile financing for Ford Motor Company and Bank of America, has passed away at age 68.
Clark is survived by his spouse of 35 years, James Lewandowski. Clark and Lewandowski moved from Birmingham, Michigan to Ponte Vedra, Florida in 2003.
Clark's career spanned four decades in automotive finance beginning with Ford Motor Company in business development and analysis. His talent was quickly recognized within Ford and he was promoted eight times becoming an executive director based in London and eventually VP and chief of staff reporting to the Chairman of Ford Credit Company. In this position, he was a key member of the senior operating committee charged with implementing policy decisions. After 29 years at Ford, Clark accepted a position with Bank of America to grow the retail automotive portfolio nationally from their offices in Jacksonville, retiring in 2012.
He earned a BAA with distinction from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from the University of Detroit.
He will be remembered for his infectious smile, zest for life and his generous and giving spirit. His life will be celebrated with a memorial mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on Wednesday, August 7 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AtlanticConservationPartnership.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 28, 2019
