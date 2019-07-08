|
|
Crane
Kenneth William Crane was born on April 16, 1964, and passed on July 2, 2019. Ken leaves behind his wife Roberta, two daughters, Paige of Sunrise, FL and Melanie of Jacksonville, his mother, Jane Crane of Huntington Beach, CA, his father, Bill Crane (Sandee) of Palm Coast, FL, one sister, Carrie Dickie of San Juan Capistrano, CA and one brother, Nick Crane (Jenny) of Huntington Beach, CA, as well as many other family members and friends.
Ken touched many lives over the years as a regional director in the contract food business. He loved his family, golf and the Denver Broncos and will be missed by many people. No service is planned.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 8 to July 9, 2019