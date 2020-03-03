Home

POWERED BY

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life Community United Methodist Church
11100 Wingate Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wishop

Add a Memory
Kenneth Wishop Obituary
Wishop
Kenneth H. Wishop, Sr. a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 23, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 AM at New Life Community United Methodist Church, 11100 Wingate Road. Mr. Wishop's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -