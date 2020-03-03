|
|
Wishop
Kenneth H. Wishop, Sr. a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 23, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 AM at New Life Community United Methodist Church, 11100 Wingate Road. Mr. Wishop's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020